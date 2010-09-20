KSL-TV Adds NVerzion Technology



Salt Lake City’s KSL-TV has expanded air operations with the acquisition of NVerzion automation and archiving support technology. The installation was driven by the station’s decision to add an additional independent syndicated programming stream.



“We looked at and strongly considered the three big name automation providers, but I felt that NVerzion gave me greater flexibility,” said Brent Robinson, chief engineer at KSL-TV. “The TeraStore has met our needs, the automation fulfills our requirements and the NVerzion staff has been great to work with making the expansion relatively painless. Some of the other solutions out there may look really fancy, but that doesn't make them great. I want something simple to use, easy to implement, functional and reliable, and that describes the NVerzion system.”



The station has been an NVerzion user for more than five years.



NVerzion’s modular architecture allows stations to expand and custom tailor their automation systems by adding modules as needed.



