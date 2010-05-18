Korean playout provider CUDO purchases OASYS system for new HD channel

CUDO Communication, the playout service for Korean broadcasting companies, has purchased a second end-to-end OASYS automated playout solution to service its new HD channel, Telenovela.

CUDO initially purchased an OASYS automated playout solution for its first HD service, Mediacan, after specifying a solution that would work with the playout center’s existing SD system. The OASYS system allows the playout service to bring new customers to the playout center, offering a cost-effective and scalable HD solution. OASYS will also be fundamental in migrating existing SD channels to HD while offering a simultaneous SD and HD service from the same platform to its existing subscribers.

The OASYS system features Korean language support and allowed Telenovela, the new HD channel, to be set up within days and configured with bespoke functions in minutes.