KOIN Makes HD Upgrade With Utah Scientific



As part of its high-definition upgrade program, Portland, Ore.’s KOIN television has added a new Utah-400-based routing system and Utah master control switching gear.



“Having reliable Utah Scientific equipment and the accompanying 10-year, no-fee warranty means you make the purchase once and avoid budget surprises in the future--like upgrades, license fees, and costly support," said Dave Bird, KOIN’s corporate chief engineer. “At previous stations, I had Utah Scientific switchers that worked for many years without any problems. It's beneficial to have that kind of experience.”



The station installed Utah-400 144 and 288 frame routers, along with two MC-400 MC switchers during a nine-month project to renovate its infrastructure and add HD capability. KOIN is a CBS affiliate owned by New Vision TV.



