KMOV Automates News With Grass Valley



KMOV, the CBS affiliate in St. Louis, is now producing its daily newscasts in HD with Grass Valley’s Ignite automation production system. The station is part of the Belo group and using the system in conjunction with its Grass Valley Kayak switcher.



“We’re very attracted to the cost savings that we will realize as a result of installing the Ignite system,” said Walt Nichol, KMOV’s director of technology. “We’re the first station to go with control room automation among Belo’s television stations, and based on our success so far, I’m sure we won't be the last.”



The first use of the new system took place on Sept. 25, with the St. Louis installation serving as a proof of concept model for Belo’s 17 other stations.



“Basically, we’re doing everything we did manually before we got the Ignite and the newscasts are running smoothly on-air,” said Nichol. “We do very complex newscasts, so we’re pushing the system to its limits and it is responding very well.”



The station also plans to use the new Ignite system later this month for production of a local morning show, “Great Day St. Louis.”



