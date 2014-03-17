KHSL-TV and KNVN-TV Automate With NVersion

SALT LAKE CITY—NVerzion announced that sister stations KHSL-TV and KNVN-TV in Chico, Calif., have upgraded their automation system during a recent transition to an all-HD infrastructure. Leveraging the flexibility and modularity of NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions, the stations were able to make a seamless migration to HD and can control a wider range of third-party equipment to get content on-air more quickly and deliver a higher quality presentation to viewers.



In addition to supporting KHSL, the local CBS television affiliate, and KNVN, the local NBC television affiliate, NVerzion’s CLASS also supports The CW, a subchannel of KHSL, as well as subchannels of KNVN, Antenna TV and the AccuWeather Channel. All stations are operated by GOCOM from a centralized location. KNVN is owned by K4 Media Holdings, LLC and is structured under a shared service agreement. During the transition to HD, the station group added new NVerzion automation hardware and software components, including: NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NCommand machine status and control, NTime time-driven event scheduling, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass ingest manager, and EMC Ethernet machine control.



NVerzion CLASS is based on an open platform architecture that enables KHSL and KNVN to support a variety of third-party equipment. By controlling all of both station master control and playout operations, CLASS is said to speed the file-based workflow. The modular architecture of CLASS eliminates any single point of failure within their file-based workflow. Its modularity also provides KHSL and KNVN with the flexibility to add more features and perform additional upgrades as their needs evolve. The scalable platform can easily support additional channels and subchannels in the future.