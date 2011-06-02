Kevin Gage joins NAB as EVP, chief technology officer

Kevin Gage, a 20-year veteran with experience developing digital platforms in television and music, has been selected as the NAB’s new executive VP and chief technology officer, the association announced last week.

Gage, 49, will lead NAB's technology efforts, including oversight of the current staff that represents NAB on a variety of standard-setting organizations, and which serves as the liaison to the engineering and technology community. The selection of Gage to the newly created position comes after a four-month search by Russell Reynolds Associates.

Gage's career includes stints at Warner Bros. Studios, where he helped develop the DVD specification and production facilities at the film studio. While at Warner Bros., Gage helped launch The WB Network, and was a founding member of the Advanced Television Enhancement Forum, a cross-industry initiative that developed standards for interactive TV.

Gage later became head technologist at Warner Music Group, where he oversaw creation of new digital platforms and standards for products that included iTunes. While at NBC Universal, Gage was responsible for developing online TV strategies.