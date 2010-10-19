Kansas City Chiefs find HD workflow efficiency with new 1080p HD camcorders

The video production department of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs has added three Panasonic AJ-HPX3000 native 1080p P2 HD camcorders to shoot "Hy-Vee Chiefs Insider," a 30-minute magazine-style television show seen each week during the season on 10 Midwest stations, including CBS affiliate KCTV 5 in Kansas City, MO.

The department also is using the new cameras to shoot video material for the www.kcchiefs.com team website.

Rob Alberino, Chiefs vice president of media and marketing, was largely responsible for acquisition of the cameras based on his experience with the HPX3000s during a previous stint as vice president of broadcasting for the Philadelphia Eagles' Television Network.

"I arrived in Kansas City with a Panasonic mindset, and it was easy to persuade my colleagues that the HPX3000 represented the highest standards among HD cameras," he said.

The Chiefs video production department has five videographers. Working with the three cameras, they have a heavy load of shooting, which includes capturing player and coach interviews as well as documentary-style features, Alberino said.

The videographers shoot material in 1080i60, and editing is done on eight Apple Final Cut Pro workstations that feed a central server.