Kansas City Chiefs Acquire Panasonic P2 HD Cameras

The NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs has purchased three Panasonic AJ-HPX3000 native 1080p P2 HD camcorders to shoot material for its “Hy-Vee Chiefs Insider,” a 30-minute magazine-style television show that is seen each week during the season on 10 Midwest stations, including CBS affiliate KCTV 5 in Kansas City, Mo. The HPX3000s are also used to shoot video material for the team web site, www.kcchiefs.com.



Rob Alberino, Chiefs’ Vice President of Media and Marketing had used the HPX3000s extensively in his previous stint as vice president of broadcasting for the Philadelphia Eagles’ award-winning Eagles Television Network.



“I’d been so comfortable working with the P2 HD camcorders and knew from experience what we could accomplish with the P2 workflow,” Alberino said. “I arrived in Kansas City with a Panasonic mindset, and it was easy to persuade my colleagues that the HPX3000 represented the highest standards among HD cameras. It produces an outrageously beautiful image, and P2 HD is a flexible, strong platform.”



“We have five videographers working with the three camcorders and handling a heavy shoot load of player and coach interviews, and documentary-style features about the players on and off the field,” he continued. “There was a negligible learning curve, and the guys were able to operate and have a great comfort level with the HPX3000 immediately.”



“On the road, we appreciate the flexibility to log our footage on the team charter, snap the media into our computer, and have material categorized or selected by the time the plane touches down,” Alberino noted. “P2 is already a big part of growing the web site; the format allows us to move quickly to produce topical, polished news-style features.”



“Shooting in AVC-Intra 100 is the HPX3000’s most compelling feature,” he added. “The codec is gorgeous.”



The Chiefs shoot material in 1080/60i, and edit on eight Final Cut Pro work stations that feed a central server.



“We’re planning a second television show for next season, and are constantly expanding video web content,” said Alberino. “Our confidence in the P2 workflow and its versatility is setting us up for success in the future.”