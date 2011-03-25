JVC to focus on local broadcasters at NAB

Understanding the needs of small-market stations and their group ownership is critical to success for manufacturers operating in a tough economic climate. With this in mind, JVC will show its new GY-HM750U ProHD compact shoulder-mount camcorder at the NAB Show.

The company said its new camcorder provides broadcast-style features in a low-cost package that help stations acquire and prepare news content quickly. For example, the new camcorder shoots in both SD and HD, but it does not include genlock capability, which is on JVC’s higher-end GY-HM790U.

According to Craig Yanagi, national marketing and brand manager at JVC, stations need tools that fit their budget and still produce the on-air look they need to stay competitive. With selectable data rates up to 35Mb/s for 1920 x 1080 HD images, the GY-HM750U allows ENG news crews to do just that. A new feature, borne from numerous customer requests, allows simultaneous recording to SDHC cards for instant backup or client copy.

Images are recorded as MOV files on low-cost SDHC memory cards, making it easy for users of Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere or any other NLE system that is compatible with Sony XDCAM EX files (MP4) to begin working immediately. The camcorder can also record standard DV files (AVI or MOV).

The new GY-HM750U is equipped with three 1/3in CCD imagers and captures 720p, 1080p and 1080i images, as well as SD (480i) scenes. The camcorder also includes a dual card slot for simultaneous recording that accommodates SDHC cards and/or an optional SxS memory recorder.

Leveraging its modular design, the GY-HM750U includes a 68-pin chassis connector that creates a clean, direct interface with various modules, with no external cables needed. At the NAB Show, the company will introduce a new ASI output module, the KA-AS790, which provides a direct feed from the camera to a satellite uplink or microwave transmitter via BNC. This is ideal for broadcasters who want live HD video from the field. Not only can the camera be connected to the transmitter or uplink with a single BNC cable, thereby eliminating the need for additional black-box interfaces, but the GY-HM750U automatically switches to low-latency mode, with less than 300ms delay, when the module is in use.

JVC has also improved its Pre Rec (retro cache) feature, which continuously records and stores footage in cache memory and helps prevent missed shots of breaking events. The GY-HM750U stores 20s of footage in its cache. Other features include variable frame rate recording, extensive image customization, a 1.22 million-pixel LCOS viewfinder and 4.3in flip-out LCD monitor, and JVC’s Focus Assist functionality. The GY-HM750U also features two XLR audio inputs with phantom power, plus manual audio level controls with audio meter.

The camcorder can be purchased including a Canon 14:1 zoom lens, but it also accommodates a variety of lenses with its 1/3in bayonet lens mount. In fact, JVC offers 10 lenses from Canon and Fujinon, as well as a broad line of studio and field accessories that are compatible with the GY-HM750U.

A LoLux version of the camera specially designed for ENG use, the GY-HM750LL, is also be available to direct broadcast customers. Developed to assist TV journalists when external lighting cannot be used, JVC’s LoLux feature goes beyond the normal gain boost to produce broadcast-quality imagery in extremely low-light environments.

