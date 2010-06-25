Judge: YouTube Protected From Viacom's Copyright-Infringement Claims

by Todd Spangler, Multichannel News



Google's YouTube is protected against Viacom's copyright-infringement claims by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, a federal district court judge ruled June 23.

Viacom filed suit against YouTube and Google in 2007, alleging they engaged in deliberate copyright infringement designed to boost traffic to YouTube, and was seeking more than $1 billion in damages.



