Japan’s EXPO TV Builds 4K Studio With Blackmagic Gear

FREMONT, CALIF.—EXPO TV has a new 4K broadcast studio at its EXPO City location in Osaka, Japan, that is stocked with Blackmagic gear. The studio features Blackmagic’s Studio Camera 4K, Teranex Mini and Teranex Express systems for the dedicated broadcast station of the shopping and entertainment complex.

EXPO TV plans to use the Studio Camera 4K and Teranex converters daily, producing and airing a reported 10 hours of content a day. The new studio includes additional Blackmagic gear, including Smart Videohub, Smart Videohub Clean Switch, SmartScope Duo 4K, HyperDeck Studio, Studio Converter, SmartView 4K, DeckLink SDI 4K, MultiView 16 and ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K.

The two Studio Cameras used by the studio are connected via optical fiber, with their footage converted to SDI via Studio Converter and then sent to a Smart VideoHub 40x40 router along with signals from other cameras and a HyperDeck Studio SSD recorder. Live switching is then performed by the ATEM 1 M/E, with output from the switches sent to Smart Videohub Clean Switch 12x12 for final distribution to air.

EXPO TV has nine Teranex Minis are used for the studio’s daily conversions, including using Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G to convert signals from Smart Videohubs to 24-inch HDMI monitors in the studio. Other Minis are used to send signals for live internet streaming or for audio and monitoring. Teranex Express, meanwhile, handles additional conversions outside regular broadcasting.

The EXPO TV studio will be used for live broadcasts from either the studio or event spaces.