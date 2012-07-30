Jampro Antennas Outfits New African Network

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Jampro announced the award of a large quantity of television and radio systems to the Beijing BBEF Science & Technology Co. Ltd. to be deployed in the construction of a new African DVB-T Network.



The order was comprised of more than 50 Jampro JUHD horizontally polarized TV panels, and JFVD vertically polarized FM panel antennas. The Beijing-based company is China’s largest broadcast equipment manufacturer and its systems integration business extends internationally to more than 18 countries.