Jampro Antennas Outfits New African Network
SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Jampro announced the award of a large quantity of television and radio systems to the Beijing BBEF Science & Technology Co. Ltd. to be deployed in the construction of a new African DVB-T Network.
The order was comprised of more than 50 Jampro JUHD horizontally polarized TV panels, and JFVD vertically polarized FM panel antennas. The Beijing-based company is China’s largest broadcast equipment manufacturer and its systems integration business extends internationally to more than 18 countries.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox