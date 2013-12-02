ITU Preparing Report on Broadcasting’s Importance in Emergencies

GENEVA—In a follow-up action to a Nov. 21 workshop on emergency broadcasting held by the International Telecommunications Union, that organization is preparing a report on the essential nature of terrestrial radio and television broadcasting in times of emergency.



The report is being complied by co-Rapporteurs Lynn Claudy of the National Association of Broadcasters and Gary Stanley who is associated with the Babcock International Group, U.K. It is expected to be completed by April 2014 and will be made available free of charge.



“With the number of natural disasters and other large-scale emergency situations on the rise around the world, as we have seen with the devastation caused by the recent Typhoon Haiyan, it is absolutely essential that the public is provided the necessary emergency information quickly, comprehensively and accurately,” said Christoph Dosch, chair of ITU-R’s Study Group 6 (broadcasting service). “Terrestrial television and radio broadcasters provide the fastest, reliable and most effective means of delivering information to the public in these critical situations.”



The organization recognized the importance of international corporation in its emergency broadcasting workshop and observed that terrestrial radio and TV stations are able to provide one-to-many communications even when cell phone sites and electric power distribution systems are out of commission.



“Emergency broadcasting plays a critical role in the rapid dissemination of information to the public, and is a key element in helping save lives in the aftermath of natural disasters,” said ITU secretary-general Hamadoun I. Touré. “The ITU Report on Emergency Broadcasting will provide broadcasters, first responders and the general public important information on how to prepare for natural disasters and their aftermath.”



For additional information on the workshop and emergency broadcasting report, visit www.itu.int/go/ITU-R/RWP6A-2013.