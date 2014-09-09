iPhone 6 Captures Time-Lapse, 240 fps Slo-Mo

CUPERTINO, CALIF.—Apple unveiled its new iPhone 6 models today to such widespread anticipation that the live streaming feed caved in. Both devices are outfitted with Apple’s high-resolution Retina Displays. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen, a 0.7-inch stretch over the most recent models. The iPhone 6 Plus sports a 5.5-inch screen. Both are “laminated to a single crystal of sapphire, the hardest transparent material after diamond,” according to Apple.



Both are thinner, faster, more efficient and capable of capturing 1080p video at up to 60 fps, plus slo-mo clips at 240 fps, engadgetsaid. Apple said the 6’s both have a new “Apple-designed video encoder,” as well as video stabilization, continuous autofocus and the ability to shoot time-lapse clips:



Here is continuous autofocus in action:



And here is cinematic video stabilization: