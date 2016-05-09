IPAWS Sets Up Webinars Before Next Regional Test

WASHINGTON—Before a regional test of IPAWS/EAS on June 9, the IPAWS Program Office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced it will host three webinars to help the nine participating states to prepare. The webinars will begin on May 12 with a non-technical information conference call targeted for broadcast managers, program directors, system operators/managers and emergency management personnel. The remaining two webinars are technical webinars designed for engineers and technicians. Similar webinars were offered prior to other regional tests.

The nine states participating in the June 9 regional test are California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Wyoming and Washington.

