IP Adoption on the Rise Amid COVID-19, Haivision Finds

MONTREAL—Broadcasters’ adoption of IP has picked up the pace throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey of industry professionals conducted by Haivision.

Haivision’s second annual “Broadcast IP Transformation Report” surveyed more than 500 broadcast and video professionals across the globe about their use and adoption of new standards and technology.

One of the key findings was that, even with the IP transition already in progress, over the last year 71% of respondents said that their organization accelerated the adoption of IP as a result of the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, because of quarantine and social distancing restrictions, remote production of live events has also seen an increase. Remote production or REMI workflows are being used by 39% of those surveyed, with 46% saying that REMI/at-home technology is one of the key trends for the future of their organization.

Related, remote collaboration and IP were the top two challenges cited by professionals, with 41% picking remote collaboration and 42% going with the IP transition.

Other parts of the survey included the use of the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol, now in use by 53% of broadcasters, and the increase in value of HEVC, with more than 50% of respondents saying they already use it and 80% planning to this year. The reason for the increased use of HEVC, per the survey, is the growing need for 4K UHD video contribution over IP and the cloud.

(Image credit: Haivision)

“2020 brought about considerable changes to the broadcast landscape, forcing broadcasters to be more creative and innovative than ever,” said Peter Maag, chief commercial officer and executive vice president, Strategic Partnerships, Haivision. “These survey results have provided us with interesting datapoints into how broadcasters are migrating their workflows to incorporate modern technologies, including 4K and HEVC, IP networking and cloud services.”