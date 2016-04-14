Intuitive Aerial Granted FAA 333 Exemption

LOS ANGELES—The Federal Aviation Administration has granted Intuitive Aerial, makers of the Aerigon pro cinema UAV, a Section 333 exemption to operate any aircraft on the administration’s List of Approved Unmanned Aerial Systems. This exemption will allow customers who do not have their own FAA 333 exemption to temporarily operate an Aerigon under the Intuitive Aerial exemption by using an Intuitive Aerial-certified pilot.

One company to benefit from this recent announcement is Phoenix Air Unmanned LLC., who purchased an Aerigon Mark II in 2015. The company received its own N-number from the FAA, which allows it to operate the UAV system on open- and closed-set productions.

Intuitive Aerial will display the Aerigon UAV at the 2016 NAB Show at booth C2055DP in the Drone Pavilion.