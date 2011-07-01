Internet audience watching online video in ever-larger numbers

The consumption of video online by consumers is exploding and shows no signs of letting up. Digital analytics firm comScore has released data showing that 176 million Americans — 83.3 percent of the Internet audience — watched more than 5.6 billion viewing sessions online video in May.

That’s an average of 15.9 hours per viewer. The duration of the average online content video was 5.2 minutes, while the average online video ad was 0.4 minutes. Google sites had the highest number of viewing sessions with more than 2.1 billion, and highest time spent per viewer at 311 minutes, crossing the five-hour mark for the first time.

The total U.S. Internet audience engaged in more than 5.6 billion viewing sessions during the course of the month, according to comScore. Google sites, driven primarily by video viewing at YouTube.com, ranked as the top online video content property with 147.2 million unique viewers, followed by VEVO with 60.4 million viewers and Yahoo sites with 55.5 million viewers.

Facebook.com came in fourth with 48.2 million viewers, while Viacom Digital ranked fifth with 46.5 million viewers.

The Internet audience viewed 4.6 billion video ads in May, with Hulu generating the highest number of video ad impressions at more than 1.3 billion. Tremor Media Video Network ranked second overall (and highest among video ad networks) with 700.8 million ad views, followed by Adap.tv (642 million) and BrightRoll Video Network (565 million).

Time spent watching video ads totaled more than 2.0 billion minutes during the month, with Hulu delivering the highest duration of video ads at 560 million minutes. Video ads reached 45 percent of the total U.S. population an average of 34 times during the month. Hulu also delivered the highest frequency of video ads to its viewers with an average of 48 over the course of the month.