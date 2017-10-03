Intelsat, Intel Propose C-Band 5G Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—A new proposal from Intelsat and Intel that would allow for joint use of parts of the C-band spectrum (3700-4200) for 5G wireless, which would call for satellite operators to give up spectrum in metro markets for a price set by the marketplace. Intelsat and Intel believe that the proposal will be a voluntary, efficient and expeditious route to more spectrum for mobile broadband, while protecting their broadcast/cable clients from interference.

To read the full story, visit TVT’s sister publication B&C.