Initial figures show uptick in NAB Show attendance

Preliminary figures released last week by the National Association of Broadcasters revealed that the total number of registered attendees at the 2010 edition of the NAB Show exceeded the final tally of people attending the event in 2009 by nearly 5500.

According to the association, total registered attendees at the 2010 NAB Show reached 88,044, compared to 82,650 last year. Of this year’s total, 23,900 were international attendees from 156 countries and 1153 were members of the media, the NAB said.

The figures are based on preshow and onsite registration.