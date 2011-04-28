Ikegami shows 3Gb/s and super-slow-motion cameras

Ikegami Electronics (www.Ikegami.com/) has introduced a new HD studio camera with 3Gb/s-SDI 1080/60p signal capture capability, the HDK-97A (or "Unicam HD"). This is a 16-bit shoulder-mount, docking-style camcorder that features three Advanced Interline Technology (AIT) CCD imagers and a new digital video processing system.

Offering a choice of 1080/60p 4:2:2 or 1080/60i 4:4:4 color sampling, the new HDK-97A also features a 3Gb/s fiber-transmission system from the camera head to its CCU. Transmission options include an HD-SDI QTV signal for teleprompter (or vanity/program monitor) use and an HD-SDI "trunk channel," which allows for connection of a second camera that doesn't have its own built-in fiber transmission system (such as a POV camera, including one paired with the HDK-97A in a stereoscopic 3-D application).

At the recent NAB Show Ikegami also showed its new HiMotion II Super Slow-Mo HD camera, the result of a partnership with NAC Image Technology, a Japanese provider of imaging and motion-analysis systems. Designed to meet specialized HD super-slow-motion production applications, the HiMotion II system features a unique three-CMOS sensor camera head with built-in memory, delivering greater-than-10-times speed ("10x") for super-slow-motion playback of HD sports action. This dual-format 1080i/720p camera features parallel live and replay feeds for use as both a traditional portable/field HD camera and super-slow-motion camera that can work side-by-side with other Ikegami HD cameras on remote production trucks.