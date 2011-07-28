Ikan develops new 5in HDMI monitor

Houston, Texas-based ikan Corp. (www.ikancorp.com)'s VL5 5in HDMI Monitor offers a resolution of 800 x 480, and a feature set that includes peaking, underscan, switchable aspect ratio and aspect ratio guides, blue gun, and RGB adjustability.

The HDMI monitor also features native Canon EOS 5D live view output and 480i/p, 576i/p, 720p, 1080i/p signal input and switchable (16:9 and 4:3) aspect ratios. It also comes standard with a 12VDC adapter and a choice of Sony, Panasonic or Canon DV battery adapter plates.

A VL5 Deluxe Kit is also available, which comes with a choice of DV battery adapter plates, a choice of battery and charger, a sun visor for viewing in the field and a soft case.

Ikan Corp. designs, manufactures, and distributes HDMI and HD/SDI camera monitors, its ELEMENTS camera support products, LED and fluorescent lighting, a teleprompter line, productivity software, and set/shooting accessories.