HTN delivers sports programming via GigE local loops

New York-based HTN Communications has tested new GigE local loops from MLB stadiums in Seattle and Denver that will see live broadcasts at Seattle's Safeco Field and Denver's Coors Field transmitted simultaneously via the existing local loop infrastructure and also on the GigE local loop.

Net Insight DTM technology will remain at the core of this transport infrastructure, enabling HTN to maintain high network performance while providing the increased bandwidth associated with clients' launch of new broadcast and data-intensive services.

Christian Kneuer, senior director of operations and client relations at HTN, said the two new GigE loops will provide the additional bandwidth requested by our customers, whether for multiple broadcasts, emerging 3-D technology or data connections that can be used for such real-time and non-real-time services as file transfers.

Several HTN customers have successfully tested HTN's GigE local loops in Seattle and Denver. HTN will install similar loops for NHL and NBA arenas as well.

HTN Communications, formerly Hughes Television Network, provides point-to-multipoint live HD transmission services for the broadcast, cable and radio rights holders of every Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League sports venue to any site worldwide.

The company operates a fiber-optic transmission facility in New York City that facilitates the rapid end-to-end provisioning for on-network locations, and its diversified bidirectional bandwidth capacity allows HTN to maximize efficiency and quality for any transmission.