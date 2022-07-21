House Passes Legislation Permitting Legalized Cannabis Advertising
The NAB has applauded the vote, which would allow broadcasters to accept pot advertising
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB has applauded the passage of the FY 2023 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that included language preventing the FCC from taking administrative action against broadcasters that accept cannabis advertisements consistent with the law of the state or jurisdiction in which the station is licensed.
Many states and local jurisdictions have legalized cannabis but broadcasters have been unwilling to take pot ads because the substance is still illegal on the Federal level and could subject them to FCC actions.
If the Senate passes the bill with the current provisions, stations could take those ads, which have previously only appeared in other media.
"For too long, local broadcasters have been stuck in a regulatory purgatory because of conflicting federal and state cannabis laws,” said NAB spokesman Alex Siciliano. “Today’s passage marks an important step towards allowing broadcasters to receive equal treatment for cannabis advertising that many other forms of media have enjoyed for years. While we are pleased to see the House act, broadcasters will continue to work with policymakers for a permanent resolution to this competitive disparity to the benefit of consumers.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
