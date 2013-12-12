House Commerce Committee Passes FCC Reform Bill

WASHINGTON — The House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved FCC process reform legislation.

Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Oregon Republican Rep. Greg Walden and Subcommittee Ranking Member California Democrat Rep. Anna Eshoo earlier this week submitted an amendment to H.R. 3675, the FCC Process Reform Act that they say presents the commission with a framework to bring additional transparency and predictability to the agency.

In response to the committee passage, Dennis Wharton, National Association of Broadcasters Executive Vice President of Communications, called the measure “an important step in helping broadcasters carry out their mission to serve the public interest by making the FCC more efficient.”

NAB looks forward to working with the committee “and all stakeholders on ensuring the FCC can perform its duties in an expeditious and data-driven manner,” he said.