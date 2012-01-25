Hoak Selects TVUPack Mobile Broadcast Uplink



MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: Hoak Media Corp. has signed an exclusive deal to with TVU Networks, a developer of portable live electronic news gathering (ENG) broadcasting solutions, to deploy TVU’s TVUPack across its 23 stations covering nine television markets in the United States.



Hoak Media Corporation owns, operates or programs 23 TV stations in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana and Florida. Hoak Media’s television station group includes affiliates of CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, CW and MyNetworkTV. The organization plans on deploying TVUPack across its network of stations to help them more efficiently broadcast live from more locations.



“The remarkable thing about the TVUPack technology is that it allows our stations to quickly and efficiently provide live pictures without having to rely on expensive microwave or satellite technology. I can’t imagine a market where, competitively speaking, a station can get by without having one of these packs. If you have a competitive news environment, the news stations that use TVUPack will have a leg up,” said Rich Adams, chief operating officer, Hoak Media Corporation.



“TVUPack’s superior picture quality and ability to go live with just the push of a button is helping television stations, news agencies and freelance video crews around the world broadcast live from more places than they ever could before. TVUPack gives stations a cost effective supplement or alternative to traditional satellite and microwave solutions. We are thrilled to add Hoak Media to the TVUPack family,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks.



Already in use by hundreds of broadcast organizations, TVUPack gives broadcasters satellite microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight backpack. TVUPack is powered by TVU’s proprietary Inverse StatMux technology, which dynamically segments a live video signal and transmits the segments through multiple independent 3G/4G/WiFi/WiMax connections. TVUPack is simple to use and provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location.





