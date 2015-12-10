Hitachi-Comark Delivers LPTV System to Maine TV Station
SOUTHWICK, MASS.—Harpswell Community TV is replacing its analog transmitter system with a new LPTV system from Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark. The DTV transmitter allows the commercial-free, PEG TV station to broadcast both HD and SD programs to the Harpswell, Maine community.
Harpswell Community TV's Dave Chipman and Donna Frisoli.
The station received a LPTV-8000 1 kW average power digital solid-state UHF transmitter from Hitachi-Comark, featuring an EXACT-ATSC exciter and 50V DC LDMOS air-cooled amplifier technology, which is built on a 1RU rack-mount hardware with ATSC firmware. EXACT-ATSC exciters also feature DualCast technology that can be upgraded from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0.
Hitachi-Comark also provided the station with a LEX-2210 multi-program encoder/multiplexer. The system has a 2RU hardware platform loaded with the appropriate license file to configure the desired number of HD and SD programs.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox