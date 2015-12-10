Hitachi-Comark Delivers LPTV System to Maine TV Station

SOUTHWICK, MASS.—Harpswell Community TV is replacing its analog transmitter system with a new LPTV system from Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark. The DTV transmitter allows the commercial-free, PEG TV station to broadcast both HD and SD programs to the Harpswell, Maine community.

Harpswell Community TV's Dave Chipman and Donna Frisoli.

The station received a LPTV-8000 1 kW average power digital solid-state UHF transmitter from Hitachi-Comark, featuring an EXACT-ATSC exciter and 50V DC LDMOS air-cooled amplifier technology, which is built on a 1RU rack-mount hardware with ATSC firmware. EXACT-ATSC exciters also feature DualCast technology that can be upgraded from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0.

Hitachi-Comark also provided the station with a LEX-2210 multi-program encoder/multiplexer. The system has a 2RU hardware platform loaded with the appropriate license file to configure the desired number of HD and SD programs.