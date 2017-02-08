Hitachi SNG Transmission Uplink Vehicle Deployed by JRTV

ISTANBUL—Jordan Radio and Television, the Jordanian state broadcaster, has a new set of wheels. JRTV recently acquired a satellite news gathering (SNG) transmission uplink vehicle from Hitachi Kokusai Electric Turkey Systems.

Based on the Mercedes Sprinter van, the OB vehicle is designed to meet the SNG transmission needs of JRTV. The vehicle integrates a PDA 150 Ku Band Drive News antenna, features a 1:1 400 W Ku Band TWTA, an MPEG-2/4 HD compressions system and a built-in automatic leveling system. Additional features include a high power conditioning system, an uninterruptible power supply system and a power generator for standalone operation in any Jordanian climate condition.

The vehicle was delivered and commissioned on-site at JRTV’s Amman-based production headquarters in December.

On this project Hitachi worked with Amman-based HEAT for Engineering and Technology.