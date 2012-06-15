Hitachi Kokusai features SK-HD1200 studio, EFP camera at InfoComm12

Hitachi Kokusai is showcasing its new SK-HD1200 portable HDTV studio and EFP camera and the Z-HD5000 HDTV production camera at InfoComm12 in Las Vegas, June 13-15.

Hitachi's new SK-HD1200 handheld HDTV production camera offers advanced digital processing technology, resulting in low-noise, high-dynamic-range pictures. The SK-HD1200 features three 2.3 million-pixel 1080p60 CCDs, 3Gb/s HD-SDI signal handling from end-to-end and has the capability to switch between progressive and interlaced signal processing, transport and outputs.

The company also will feature the Z-HD5000 HDTV camera, Hitachi's economical, high-performance, multifunction studio and field production camera. Offering high light sensitivity with low vertical smear, the Z‐HD5000's three 2/3in native 1080i CCD sensors produce 850 TVL of resolution, F10@2000 lux and an HD signal-to-noise (SNR) level of 58db for a sharp, clean HD picture.