Heartland Video Systems, HP Unveil ATSC 3.0 Datacasting Solution
The NextGen TV datacasting solution from HVS and Hewlett Packard will help broadcasters develop new revenue streams
PLYMOUTH, Wis.—Heartland Video Systems (HVS) has announced that it is working with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer broadcasters new ATSC 3.0 datacasting solutions.
The datacasting offering will provide 3.0 broadcasters with new revenue streams from businesses who want better options for sending firmware, software, and increasingly important data, the companies said.
BIA Advisory Services and industry executives have identified datacasting as one of the most potentially profitable applications of NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0.
This collaboration combines HVS' broadcasting technologies with HPE's global IT expertise to offer a comprehensive ATSC 3.0 datacasting solution, the companies said.
"Our collaboration with HPE is a pivotal moment for HVS. This collaboration melds our profound broadcasting knowledge with HPE's exceptional data management prowess. The result is a superior ATSC 3.0 datacasting solution that ensures efficiency, accessibility, and notably, enhanced profitability for broadcasters," said Dennis Klas, founder and president at HVS.
"We see datacasting as a unique opportunity for broadcasters to exploit new business models,” added said Paolo Ceccherini, worldwide business lead, digital video solutions, at HPE Communications Technology Group. “Early adopters who have already selected our industry-first, award-winning Broadcast Core Network solution — which is based on decades of experience in broadcast automation and orchestration — have provided extremely encouraging feedback. We are excited to collaborate with HVS to accelerate this industry transformation further,"
The companies also stressed that the solution will provide broadcasters with increased bandwidth, unmatched reliability, and advanced customization.
More information on the new ATSC 3.0 datacasting solution is available at www.hvs-inc.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.