Hearst Television Recognized for Election Coverage
Station group Hearst Television Inc. was recently named to win the Walter Cronkite Award for Political Journalism from the USC Annenberg School of Journalism.
The award acknowledges excellence in television-based coverage of politics and political issues. Named after legendary CBS newsman Walter Cronkite, the awards were established following the 2000 election season. Issued after each successive election – 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 – the Hearst station group has received the Cronkite for the Station Group category each time.
Hearst was chosen for its "clear, well-edited and comprehensive" reporting, according to panel judges. The issues, which included bipartisanship, campaign expenditures and the accuracy of campaign ads, were clearly discussed and audience-friendly.
Additional honors will go to Milwaukee, Wis.-based ABC affiliate WISN-TV for their “town hall” coverage.
Award nominations were screened by Annenberg faculty and alumni; the panel of judges was led by the school’s director, Geneva Overholser.
Awards will be presented at USC’s Los Angeles campus on Apr. 26.
