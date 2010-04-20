Hearst News Operation Standardizes on JVC Cameras



JVC Professional Products has announced that Hearst Television has standardized on JVC’s GY-HM100 ProHD camcorders in connection with the broadcaster’s Next Generation Newsroom project.



The Hearst news initiative was launched as a pilot program at three of its properties last year, and the Next Generation Newsroom project is now in full swing. Its emphasis is on continuously moving news content to the Internet, as well as packaging it for conventionally scheduled newscasts.



“What we're pushing is to get more content...faster and direct from the field,” said Joe Addalia, director of technology projects at WMUR-TV, the Hearst television operation in Manchester, N.H. “Our goal is to increase our reach and win at local news. We're always live.”



A total of nine Hearst stations are now using the GY-HM100 in connection with newsgathering activities. JVC camcorder purchases for an additional six Hearst properties are planned in 2010.



