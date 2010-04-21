Harris Assists Belos’s Mobile DTV Launch



Harris Corp. announced that Belo Corp., one of the country’s largest broadcasting groups has initiated its Mobile DTV service using the Harris MPH platform. The equipment was deployed at Belo’s WCNC-TV in Charlotte, N.C. and at KONG television in the Seattle/Tacoma market.



“Belo is investing to make mobile television a reality in all 15 markets that it serves,” said Craig Harper, vice president of technology for Belo. “Through the Harris MPH platform, our increasingly mobile viewers will now be able to receive live, free, over-the-air local television programming such as news, sports, weather or other local content when and where they want it.”



Other Belo television stations are also making the move to Mobile DTV operations with the MPH platform, and Belo is planning to expand the service to a nationwide basis.



Harris noted that there have now been 47 Mobile DTV deployments in the United States and Canada.



