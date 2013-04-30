Harmonic Simplifies Video Delivery for Netflix

SAN JOSE, CALIF. —Harmonic has introduced new predefined transcoding presets for its ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoder that efficiently transform video and audio content into media formats optimized for Netflix.



“With its ability to store and recall parameters that assure transcoded content meets our stringent quality standards, Harmonic’s ProMedia Carbon plays a significant role in the digital supply chains of our content and services partners,” said Christopher Fetner, director of content partner operations at Netflix. “Collaborating with Harmonic on the new transcoding presets for ProMedia Carbon, we’re able to ensure content operators have greater ease when delivering to Netflix.”



Powered by Rhozet technology, ProMedia Carbon facilitates the conversion of media content into an array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web and mobile formats. The presets designed specifically for Netflix include SD/HD and MPEG-2 I-Frame video formats at various frame rates, as well as stereo and 5.1 surround sound audio.



ProMedia Carbon also handles PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction and closed-caption extraction. Through a user-friendly interface or API, operators control the transcoding process. Content providers also have the flexibility to deploy ProMedia Carbon as a stand-alone application or as part of a scalable, multi-node, fully automated transcoding farm under the control of the Harmonic WFS file-based workflow engine.



“Service providers today receive content from a wide variety of sources in many different formats. The challenge is to align the format and quality of that content, making it ready for distribution through Netflix, as well as other over-the-top video providers,” said Yoav Derazon, director of product management for cloud services and transcoding at Harmonic.



