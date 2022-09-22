Harmonic, Hitron Technologies to Offer Sustainable Fiber Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that it is working with Hitron Technologies to provide a powerful new fiber solution for cable operators.

The joint offering combines Harmonic's CableOS FTTx solution with Hitron's NOVA-2002 and NOVA-2004 optical network units (ONUs), creating a flexible, cloud-native infrastructure for sustainable delivery of 10G symmetrical services.

The solution has already been deployed by Nelson Cable in Virginia for its next-gen broadband offering.

"Along with offering faster speeds, our goal with the 10G system upgrade was to improve energy efficiency and be environmentally friendly in the process," said John Holman, chief technical officer at Nelson Cable. "After a lengthy process of evaluating the available options, we chose the solution from Harmonic and Hitron based on their extensive broadband expertise, ability to deliver blazing-fast internet speeds and around-the-clock support."

The CableOS Platform converges multiple access technologies including HFC DOCSIS and XGS-PON with a unified software, provisioning and management system to enable higher speed symmetrical data transfer, Harmonic said.

By enabling precision PON deployments, the CableOS Platform makes it easier for operators to scale and adapt to changing network requirements and bandwidth demands. As an open solution, the CableOS Platform allows operators to select the ONU that best fits their business and service requirements while avoiding vendor lock-in.

Interoperability between the CableOS Platform and Hitron's ONU solutions empowers operators to deliver speeds up to 10G downstream and upstream, the companies said.

"We're thrilled to partner with Harmonic and provide cable operators with a sustainable foundation for next-gen broadband," said Greg Fisher, president and chief technology officer at Hitron. "Combining Hitron's ONUs with Harmonic's CableOS Platform creates a flexible pathway to fiber and allows our customers to monetize their networks via high-ARPU symmetrical business services and premium-tier residential services."

"Fiber deployments are accelerating in the U.S. cable market, and we're excited to help operators embrace this broadband transformation," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "Our joint solution with Hitron provides operators with greater optionality, business agility and environmental efficiencies, speeding up time to market for ultra-fast internet deployments."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 10 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia, the company reported.