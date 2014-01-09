Harmonic Demos 4K at CES

SAN JOSE, CALIF.— Harmonic has powered multiple end-to-end transmission demonstrations of 4K television during 2014 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Harmonic will continue to showcase the new format on Ultra HD TVs and set-top boxes with its partners, Broadcom Corporation, Sigma Designs and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. through the end of the show on Jan. 10.



The standards-compliant live 4K Ultra HD 30-Hz broadcast workflow, powered by Harmonic ProMedia Xpress high-performance file-based transcoding software and decoded by Broadcom's latest BCM7445-based STB, will be shown at Broadcom’s private booth in CES Meeting Place MP25966. Demonstrations are by appointment only.



The 4K Ultra HD 120-Hz broadcast workflow is also powered by Harmonic ProMedia Xpress transcoding software. The transcoded UHD 24/30/60 fps content will be played back on Sigma Designs' 120-Hz Ultra HD Platform. Sigma's Ultra HD TV Chipset uses only two chips, a SX6 UHD TV Application Processor and a FRCX Video Processor, to build a high performance and cost effective 120-Hz Ultra HD TV that will be shown at Sigma Designs’ suite 2990 in the Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.



ProMedia Xpress is also undergoing interoperability testing with 4K 60-Hz Samsung UHD TVs, which will be shown at booth 12004 in the Central Hall.



Harmonic recently showcased a consumer-grade, end-to-end 4K 60-Hz broadcast-quality workflow at Inter BEE 2013 in Tokyo. Employing Harmonic’s HEVC technology, ProMedia Xpress transferred the 4K Ultra HD content to a high-end PC outfitted with a consumer-grade graphics card, whereupon the content was played out onto a consumer-grade Panasonic 65" UHD TV at 60 fps.



Harmonic also worked with videographers Jacob and Katie Schwarz of Mystery Box Film to produce 4K Ultra HD content at locations around the world. This content is being licensed by Harmonic for use by third parties and will be shown in the demonstrations at CES.