Haivision Enables Consistent Video Streaming

MONTREAL—Haivision’s Secure Reliable Transport technology is now available on all Makito X Series encoders and decoders, providing video transport over the Internet.



SRT optimizes video streaming performance across unpredictable Internet networks, where packet loss, jitter and bandwidth fluctuations can affect the viewing experience. By combining end-to-end security, resiliency and dynamic endpoint adjustment, SRT detects network conditions in real time and realigns the stream to deliver the highest quality video to viewers.



Denmark’s Jyske Bank is using Haivision’s Makito X encoders with SRT to broadcast its financial news channel to online audiences and displays in 120 branches across the country.



“Haivision's Makito X with SRT technology delivers a reliable, very high quality 24/7 live stream over the Internet from our news studio at NASDAQ MarketSite in New York’s Times Square to Jyske Bank's corporate production center in Denmark,” said Jyske Bank’s head of communications technology Steen Mertz.



Using Haivision’s SRT, customers can eliminate the need to rely on satellite or dedicated network infrastructure. With SRT, organizations can stream events from any venue; monitor remote facility feeds without dedicated network provisioning; increase content programming while eliminating the need for satellite links that include high hourly charges; introduce live video to digital signage networks without investing in additional infrastructure costs.