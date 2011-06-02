Group pushes proposal to allow LPTV stations to deliver wireless broadband service

(Editor’s note: To hear SpectrumEvolution.org president Greg Herman discuss the draft legislation to allow LPTV licensees to deliver wireless broadband Internet service, listen to the podcast.)

SpectrumEvolution.org (SEO), an advocacy group promoting a rethinking of what broadcasters by law should be able to do with their spectrum, last week announced draft legislation is circulating among lawmakers on Capitol Hill that would give LPTV licensees the authority to provide wireless broadband Internet service.

The draft is based on a proposal from SEO and would make wireless broadband service from LPTV broadcasters available at no charge to consumers. An SEO press statement announcing the plan says the proposal “solves the subscription challenge for those Americans who cannot afford to pay for broadband services.” If allowed to do so, LPTV broadband service would also make service available to schools and libraries nationwide at “little to no cost,” the statement said.

The organization also called on the FCC to “unleash LPTV licensees and the hundreds of small and minority-owned businesses who are eager to provide new services in both urban and rural America.” LPTV broadcasters cover all Americans, including low-income Americans, African-Americans, Hispanics, seniors, and residents of tribal areas, the statement said.