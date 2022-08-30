Gray to Launch `Beat The Odds’ Sports Betting Series
By George Winslow published
The sports betting and entertainment series will launch on 100+ stations on September 2
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The lure of sports betting continues to spread across the TV landscape with Gray Television announcing that its “Beat the Odds” 30 minute weekly syndicated sports betting and entertainment television series, will debut on more than 100 Gray Television stations starting September 2, 2022.
“Beat the Odds” will feature news, data, and analysis, mixed with legendary sports and betting stories, all designed to educate and entertain bettors and sports fans at all levels.
FOX5 KVVU-TV in Las Vegas will partner with Emmy Award-winning production company Tupelo Media to produce the weekly program. Gray owns both FOX5 KVVU and Tupelo Media Group (formerly known as Tupelo Honey).
“`Beat the Odds’ showcases two of the most popular aspects of sports for the public: betting analysis and compelling storytelling,” said FOX5 vice president and general manager Michael Korr.
Veteran FOX5 news anchor Dave Hall will serve as host for “Beat the Odds”.
““Beat the Odds” is a different type of sports betting show,” said Tupelo Media Group CEO Cary Glotzer. “It will give sports bettors top-notch analysis and information, and it’ll be very entertaining, with features on sports history and how sports influence culture. It’s why we developed the show – to create a format that really engages sports and betting fans.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.