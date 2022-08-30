Gray to Launch `Beat The Odds’ Sports Betting Series

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The lure of sports betting continues to spread across the TV landscape with Gray Television announcing that its “Beat the Odds” 30 minute weekly syndicated sports betting and entertainment television series, will debut on more than 100 Gray Television stations starting September 2, 2022.

“Beat the Odds” will feature news, data, and analysis, mixed with legendary sports and betting stories, all designed to educate and entertain bettors and sports fans at all levels.

FOX5 KVVU-TV in Las Vegas will partner with Emmy Award-winning production company Tupelo Media to produce the weekly program. Gray owns both FOX5 KVVU and Tupelo Media Group (formerly known as Tupelo Honey).

“`Beat the Odds’ showcases two of the most popular aspects of sports for the public: betting analysis and compelling storytelling,” said FOX5 vice president and general manager Michael Korr.

Veteran FOX5 news anchor Dave Hall will serve as host for “Beat the Odds”.

““Beat the Odds” is a different type of sports betting show,” said Tupelo Media Group CEO Cary Glotzer. “It will give sports bettors top-notch analysis and information, and it’ll be very entertaining, with features on sports history and how sports influence culture. It’s why we developed the show – to create a format that really engages sports and betting fans.”