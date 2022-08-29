Gray Television Adopts Minimum Wage of $18 Per Hour

ATLANTA—Gray Television has announced a new minimum wage of $18 per hour for its employees that will become effective on October 1, 2022.

The move comes as employees face inflationary pressures on their living standards and broadcasters have been having difficulty hiring staff.

The policy applies for essentially all full-time, non-commissioned and non-contracted employees of Gray and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Roughly 2,000 employees will receive a raise as a result of this new policy, the company said.

“We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year for Gray Television,” Gray’s executive chairman Hilton Howell remarked. “We know that this achievement will be the result of tremendous hard work and professionalism by thousands of dedicated employees. Today, we are excited to recognize and reward that effort with this industry leading new wage floor.”