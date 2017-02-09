Grass Valley Launches ‘Tech Corner’ Blog

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has created a blog section on its website to provide content on the challenges and insights of broadcasters called “Tech Corner.”

Content on the blog is expected to include business tips, how-to articles, playbooks and other industry information. Grass Valley plans to use sales people, product managers, department leaders and other industry experts as its contributors.

“These new blog pages will give those dedicated to their field a place to learn more about the latest trends and tips with insightful posts by industry thought leaders,” said Neerav Shah, senior vice president of strategic marketing for Grass Valley.

Go to Grass Valley’s website to check out “Tech Corner.”