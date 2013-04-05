Grass Valley Appoints Said Bacho as Senior Vice President for EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO —Grass Valley announced the appointment of Said Bacho as senior vice president EMEA. Bacho will have overall responsibility for strategy and business leadership across the region, with particular emphasis on increasing the company’s presence in the Middle East & emerging markets in EMEA. Based at Grass Valley’s office in Stockley Park, London, Bacho brings over 20 years’ industry experience and expertise to the company, particularly having previously worked with companies operating across the Middle East & South Asia.



Bacho joins Grass Valley from Harris Broadcast, where he served as vice president of Middle East and South Asia since 2005, winning numerous company awards during his tenure. Among his responsibilities were leading sales, services, marketing, and operations activity in 30 countries across Eurasia, North Africa, the Gulf, CIS, & Indian subcontinent, effectively evaluating and activating business opportunities for developed and emerging markets while establishing and managing strategic partnerships, key accounts, and channels. Prior to his role at Harris, Bacho managed Pinnacle Systems’ business in MENA, and worked at TekVideo and Future Television in sales & technical roles respectively.