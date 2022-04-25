Grass Moves Media Production Forward With AMPP, AWS

Grass Valley shared its vision of the future of media production and announced both a multiyear strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the leveraging of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine for real-time rendering with the GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform). The company also made the move to no longer charge for Playout on AMPP.

CEO Andrew Cross said Grass Valley had set out on a journey three years ago to become the company creating the future of media production. He called AMPP a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for producing live workflows launched in 2020 the infrastructure of the future, compatible with every standard.

Cross said the company was quite happy with AMPP adoption, and noted that Brazilian media giant Grupo Globo had already produced and streamed more than 50 live sports and entertainment events, with more than 200 planned for the year ahead

Although details were light, the enhanced collaboration with AWS will help Grass Valley leverage AWS’s secure, reliable and globally available infrastructure to allow customers to create, produce and monitor their media supply chains where they want and at scale.

Grass Valley also said it was working with Epic Games to bring Unreal Engine, a real-time 3D creation tool for photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences, to GV AMPP. Unreal Engine on AMPP will allow customers to use the rendering system natively with all Grass Valley video technology.

The company also said it will no longer charge for playout on GV AMPP, making the cloud-native system accessible to many more media and entertainment companies. The core AMPP Playout functionality will be available free to customers from June 1.