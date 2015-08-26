Gordon Smith Comments on WDBJ Shooting

WASHINGTON—NAB President Gordon Smith has issued a statement in response to the deaths of WDBJ journalists Alison Parker, 24, and Adam Ward, 27, who were shot and killed Wednesday morning during a live broadcast in Montea, Va.

"Today’s news of the tragic murders of broadcast journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward is heartbreaking and horrifying. These were two young journalists who were simply trying to serve and inform their communities. Our broken hearts go out to the families of Alison and Adam, to the staff at WDBJ, and to the employees of Schurz Communications."

For more information on this story as it breaks, click here.