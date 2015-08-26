Update: News Team Killed During Live Report

UPDATE II—ABC News is reporting that the gunman in this morning’s shooting that left two WDBJ journalists dead has himself died of injuries resulting from a self-inflicted gunshot.



UPDATE—WDBJ is reporting that the gunman, Vestor Lee Flanigan (sic), a former employee of the station, shot himself on I-66 in Faquier County, Va., and is in critical condition.



MONETA, VA.—WTOP in Washington is reporting that Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said, “Law enforcement personnel have a photo of the suspect. We believe it’s a disgruntled employee of the station, and they're in pursuit.”



ABC News is reporting that the suspect is “Vester Lee Flanagan, who is known professionally as Bryce Williams, has been identified as the suspect by the Augusta County Sheriff's office. “Sometime between Tuesday night and this morning, ABC News received a fax from someone claiming to be Bryce Williams. It is a lengthy document: 23 pages. ABC News has turned it over to authorities.”



CNN reported at around 9 a.m PT that “law enforcement confronted Vester Flanagan on Interstate 66 and Flanagan shot himself, officials tell CNN. It is not clear whether he was killed or injured.”



The reports follow the shooting deaths of two reporters doing a live interview this morning.



A news videographer and a reporter were shot and killed during a live report this morning in a small community in Western Virginia. Police are searching for the gunman. Killed were WDJB reporter, Alison Parker, 24, and camera operator Adam Ward, 27.



WDJB had the initial report this morning, “Two WDBJ7 employees killed in attack at Bridgewater Plaza.”



From WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pa., 2 from “Virginia TV station die in shooting.”



From The Washington Post, which included a link to a Facebook page containing what appears to be smartphone video of the incident, captured on TV: “TV reporter and cameraman fatally shot during live report in Virginia.” (Editor’s note: The video has since been removed from Facebook.)



WDBJ General Manager Jeffrey Marks took to the air this morning to confirm the deaths of Parker and Ward. “I cannot tell you how much they were loved, Alison and Adam, by the WDBJ7 team,” he said.



Reports indicate schools in the area are on lockdown while police search for the shooter.



