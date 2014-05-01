Google Fiber to Carry SEC Network At Launch

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. and ORLANDO, FLA.— When the Southeastern Conference Network debuts in August, it will be distributed online and to mobile devices via the high-speed Google Fiber Internet and TV service in markets where the 1 Gbps service is available.

The channel will be available to fans and followers of the Southeastern Conference in Kansas City and Provo, Utah at launch. It will also be available in Austin, Texas, when Google's network is completed there. Google Fiber subscribers will also have authenticated access to additional live events scheduled for the SEC Network's digital platform, with the ability to watch SEC Network content anytime, anywhere on their television, computer, tablet or mobile device.

Sean Breen, Disney and ESPN Media Networks senior vice president, affiliate sales, said in a statement that Google Fiber is the fourth agreement for the national network. Google Fiber provides Internet connectivity up to 100 times faster than the average American broadband speed, along with hundreds of HD TV channels.

The SEC Network and its accompanying digital platform will air more than 1,000 live events in its first year, including at least 45 exclusive SEC football games, more than 100 men's basketball games, 60 women's basketball games, 75 baseball games, 50 softball games and events across all of the SEC's 21-sports.

The network will be operated and produced by ESPN as part of a 20-year agreement.