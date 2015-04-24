Globosat Partners with Vizrt for Control Room Automation Systems

BERGEN, NORWAY - Vizrt, the Norway-based production tool provider, has announced a new partnership with Brazilian TV content provider Globosat with the installation of control room automation systems. Two of the ten Viz Mosart control room automation systems have already been installed in Globosat’s Rio de Janeiro production center.

With its flexible interface, Globosat will use Viz Moasrt for three shows on their SPORTV channel: ‘É GOL!,’ a scripted sports highlight show, ‘REDAÇÃO,’ an unscripted multi camera studio discussion show, and ‘EVENTOS,’ which will broadcast live soccer games nationwide.

Both of the installed systems have been tested on air and will be in production by the end of April. The remaining Viz Mosart systems will be installed over the following year as Brazil prepares for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.