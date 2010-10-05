Global LCD-TV shipments to grow 21 percent this year, says iSuppli
The second half of 2010 is expected to witness a recovery in LCD-TV shipments worldwide as price reductions spur another year of double-digit expansion, according to the electronic display research firm iSuppli.
Global LCD-TV shipments will rise to 173.3 million units in 2010, up 20.9 percent from 143.4 million in 2009. While still a strong rise, growth will be down significantly from the 39.1 percent increase in 2009, primarily due to saturation in the mature markets.
LCD-TV shipments suffered a sequential decline of 20.2 percent in the first quarter because of the normal seasonal slowdown. Shipments in the second quarter then advanced by 3 percent. However, growth will accelerate to 14.9 percent in the third quarter and to 17.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to iSuppli.
LCD-TV shipment growth will vary widely by region in 2010. In North American and Western European markets where the display technology is mature, the market will expand by only 1 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively, in 2010.
In China, LCD-TV shipments will grow by 34.1 percent as government stimulus efforts spur consumer spending. In Latin America, sales are growing rapidly as LCD-TVs become increasingly affordable for consumers. Led by Brazil, Latin America shipments are projected to soar by 55.1 percent.
