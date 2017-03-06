Germany’s HD+ Launches Nagra and Samsung’s TVkey
CHESEAUX, SWITZERLAND—Nagra and Samsung teamed up to make encrypted pay-TV services—ala 4K and HDR—easier available with its TVkey software, which is getting its first commercial deployment with German satellite operator HD+. With the TVkey, consumers are expected to be able to access the 4K and HDR services directly on their TVs without a set-top box or second remote.
The TVkey content security approach meets Hollywood requirements for protection of 4K and HDR content, according to Nagra’s press release.
A promotional effort for the TVkey will allow buyers of compatible Samsung TVs in Germany to receive HD+ TVkey for free by registering on the HD+ website; this also entitles them to a free six-month HD+ subscription.
“By integrating our latest content protection technology alongside open standards, such as USB and HbbTV/HTML5, we not only ensure excellent security, but also deliver a feature-rich, operator-branded user experience directly to the consumer’s TV,” said Pierre Roy, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Digital TV at Nagra.
