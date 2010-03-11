George Harris Launches New Antenna Business



George Harris, the founder of RF Technologies, which was sold to The Ferrite Company in 2004, has started a new antenna buusiness.



According to an article by Amber Waterman in the Lewiston, Maine Sun Journal, Harris launches new antenna company, the sale included a clause that required the buyer to keep the company local for four years. In 2008, Ferrite pulled the company out of Lewiston five years after the sale.



Harris and business partner, Peter Robicheau, bought the facility, and this Monday reopened it as Micronetixx Communications. Waterman's article says Harris has more than $150,000 in orders in hand and anticipates more than $1 million in sales this year. Bill Ammons is back as the new company's VP of marketing and sales.



Products listed on the Micronetixx Web site include a wide range of VHF and UHF antennas as well as "TV Broadcast Antenna Engineering," "Antenna Pattern & Gain Evaluation," "RF Radiation (RFR) Levels reduction," and Transmission System Consulting."



Why is George Harris getting back in the antenna business?



"I love this field," Harris said. "At 4 years old I watched my dad talk to my grandfather on ham radio. I was fascinated. What really amazed me was you could talk through the air. I needed to understand it. I never stopped being fascinated by it."



